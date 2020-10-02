Battle Creek’s Full Blast To Reopen With Restrictions

Battle Creek's Full Blast will reopen with some changes and restrictions.

The City of Battle Creek announced that Full Blast Recreation Center will be allowed to open on Monday, October 5 at 7:00 a.m. under state executive orders. There is a list of stipulations and requirements that visitors will be required to abide by including health screenings and temperature checks.

Full Blast hours of operation will be 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday's. The facility will be closed Sundays. Battle Creek Transit riders can purchase passes at the front desk per usual.

The fitness center will open, however, workout equipment will be spaced farther apart. Visitors can rent and use the courts, and organized sporting events can have two live spectators per athlete. Both the fitness center and courts will be limited to 25 percent capacity, except for organized sports. There will be no concessions during sporting events at this time.

Visitors must:

Complete a COVID-19 health screening.

Allow staff to take their temperature.

Practice social distancing and follow signage.

Wear a mask at all times.

Bring their own water bottle.

Staff will clean and disinfect throughout the facility, and hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and equipment disinfectant will be available.

Other recreation programs not listed will remain on hold at this time.