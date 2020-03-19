BCU Establishes $500,000 Emergency Fund for Small Businesses

During this historical time of uncertainty, Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) has established an emergency small business loan fund for food & beverage businesses located in the City of Battle Creek that have been adversely affected by Executive Order No. 2020-9.

BCU President and CEO Joe Sobieralski will talk more about it on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins on Friday March 20th at 8:08am.

The federal government is currently in the process of approving emergency funds to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA will be working directly with the Governor to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and non-profits that have been severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). While we applaud the state and federal government for their swift action, we acknowledge that this process will take time, time our local businesses and their staff will not be able to afford. Effective immediately, Battle Creek Unlimited will be offering emergency low-interest loans to local small food & beverage businesses that meet specific criteria. To see if your business qualifies, go to our resource page at battlecreekcovid-19.com, which will go live on Friday, March 20th at 12:00 p.m.

“Battle Creek is our community, our home. The people who work here are our neighbors and friends. Over the last couple of years, the transformation of Battle Creek, in particular downtown, has been exciting to watch. It is difficult to see the hopes, dreams, and hard work of so many people suffer, business owners and employees alike,” said Joe Sobieralski, President & CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited. “That is why Battle Creek Unlimited wants to do our part in helping our neighbors. This emergency loan fund will allow our most vulnerable businesses to remain viable during this concerning time. We understand that there will be many needs beyond this, but it is a start.”

BCU would like to thank our Board of Directors, the Direct Investment Committee, and staff for coming together to quickly address this need in our community. By working together as a community, we will navigate through this challenging global pandemic crisis. Our thoughts and hearts go out to those most directly affected.