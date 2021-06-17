The latest beer in the Bell's Celebration Series has been released in conjunction with the newly established Juneteenth federal holiday (reports say President Biden will sign the bill as early as Thursday). Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery.

According to its release, "Seneca Village, the sixth beer to be designed and brewed by Bell’s staff, celebrates Black and African American employees. It was brewed to bring awareness to a part of American history that is often hidden or left out of more forward-facing narratives."

Seneca Village is significant in that it was a 19th-century village in the heart of New York City, and where approximately 1600 African-American landowners were displaced through eminent domain to created what is known as Central Park.

“Stories of thriving and flourishing African American communities like Seneca Village, the Greenwood District in Tulsa (Oklahoma), and Gullah Island are left out of the spotlight. This committee of Bell’s employees wanted to specifically bring attention to a part of American history that deserves more attention than it has received in the past.” -Jay Maddock, Bell’s Equity and Inclusion Specialist.

As for the beer itself, Seneca Village is a Black IPA with an ABV of 6.19%.

The first three beers in the Celebration Series have spotlighted LGBTQ+, military families, and women in brewing. Later this year, Latinx brewers will be honored in this series.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 28 Modern Black History Makers & Moments