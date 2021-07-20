Bell’s Does A Warm, Fuzzy Helping Meals On Wheels Effort

There are acts of kindness and generosity everywhere, and many don't get widely recognized, but here's one that will be. And, in fact, it's a win-win. Thursday, July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day, and for the second year in a row, Bell's will be raising awareness about the problem of hunger among the country's seniors.

Raise a Wing!

The folks at Bell's Brewery are joining this national effort that helps out Meals on Wheels. The event is called Bell's Raise a Wing and the goal is raise not only awareness, but also donations for Meals on Wheels.

Here's the problem

A Bell's release says "America’s senior population exceeds 77 million people. And nearly 10 million are threatened by hunger. Community-based senior nutrition programs deliver more than 223 million nutritious meals annually while also doing so much more. Companionship and safety checks are other examples of services offered by Meals on Wheels programs nationwide."

Here's why it's important:

From Kristine Templin, from Meals on Wheels America" “During the pandemic Meals on Wheels programs have become a lifeline for many more vulnerable seniors, and we’re counting on caring partners and individuals to help us ensure our network continues to meet the increased demand for nutrition, socialization, and safety services.” In addition to a donation to be made by Bell’s directly to Meals on Wheels America, the Michigan craft brewery is working with its accounts and partners to help promote additional support for the nonprofit."

Here's the Meal on Wheels donation site, if you want to help directly.