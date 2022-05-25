Binder Park Zoo Goes Digital With Ticketing Process

Binder Park Zoo is the latest venue to move us closer to a cashless society. The Zoo has announced you can now buy advanced tickets online at the Binder Park Zoo website. the process has been streamlined, allowing you not only the choice of how many tickets you want but also the type of tickets, and even parking passes can be bought on the zoo's website. Even easier is the system can issue e-tickets that you can have on your phone and then simply scan them when you show up at the zoo.

The zoo says that "tickets are good for general admission, and are not reserved or timed and are valid for a single visit anytime through October 30, 2022." The current admission prices are $15.75 for adults, Seniors aged 65 Years and over will pay $14.75, and for kids ages 2-10 the cost is $13.75. (kids under two are free.) The zoo that buying in advance will also help get you in the zoo and not have to wait in line when you arrive. The zoo is pushing memberships, as a way of saving money if you make more than one visit to the zoo per season.

If you thinking about a trip to the zoo this holiday weekend, Binder Park is open now right through October 30th and will be open Monday, Memorial Day. The zoo has a new zipline attraction.

The zoo also has programs outside of just visiting the zoo, with day camps and sleepovers available.

