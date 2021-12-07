Michigan DNR’s Bob Ross Inspired “Run For The Trees” 5k Dates

In 2019, Michigan DNR partnered with Bob Ross Inc to raise awareness for forest protection efforts throughout the state. It is known as Happy Little Trees. The program offers a 5k to encourage volunteer participation and to raise money. The dates have been set for the "Run For The Trees" 5k - April 22 to April 29, 2022. Register here.

Where is the race?

You pick the pace and the place, anywhere outdoors. Everyone who participates gets a Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative bib number, and a finisher's medal. Registration is $34 per person. This year's event will be capped at 18,500 participants.

The partnership between the DNR and Bob Ross Inc. involves hundreds of volunteers planting trees, thousands of 5K race participants raising funds and awareness, and lots of “happy little trees” throughout Michigan.

Happy Little Race Details

Complete your 5K, that's 3.1 miles, between April 22 (Earth Day) and April 29 (Arbor Day). This is an "honor system" event. Wear your Happy Little T-shirt and bib during your race; when you're done, proudly add the medal.

You can get social with the DNR:

Michigan DNR asks you to get social when posting about your adventure on social media. They encourage you to use #RunForTheTrees #BobRoss #HappyLittle5K #MiStateParks.

Why Bob Ross?

During the Michigan state parks centennial in 2019, the DNR Parks and Recreation Division pitched a partnership idea to Bob Ross Inc. Bob Ross is an American painter, art instructor and television host who shared his love for painting and the environment. His brushstrokes turned an empty canvas into beautiful landscapes – full of happy little trees.