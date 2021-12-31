Bobcat Escapes from Grand Rapids Nature Preserve Again

UPDATE: As of Tuesday, January 4, Artemis has still not been found. The Walker Police Department is encouraging people to be on the lookout for the her.

They also are dispelling the rumor that the young bobcat is rabid saying, "This isn't a rabid cougar, so don't contribute to the spread of misinformation."

ORIGINAL STORY: A young bobcat, a new wildlife ambassador at Grand Rapids' Blanford Nature Center, has escaped her enclosure again.

Two weeks ago, Artemis (originally thought to be her brother Apollo) made a similar escape and was found a couple days later in a nearby live trap.

Hopefully she is found safe again!

Blanford Nature Center is asking for the public's help in finding Artemis. She escaped Thursday night.

They say that although the enclosure was approved for both bobcats by the Michigan DNR and USDA, and alterations had been made following the previous escape, the young bobcat is smart and figured out how to open a latch leading to the main enclosure from their secure temporary one and managed to slip through a different spot.

As the Grand Rapids non-profit nature preserve stated previously, due to her age and size, it is not likely Artemis is a threat to humans or most animals. She is around 17 pounds and about the size of a large house cat. Their main concern is her safety, as she was orphaned as a baby and it was determined she and her brother would not survive in the wild on their own.

Blanford has notified the DNR and local police. They're asking the public to please keep an eye out and report any sightings to the GRPD non-emergency line at 616-456-3400.

Anyone who spots Artemis should not attempt to capture her, but call police immediately (before calling any news organization).

In the meantime, Artemis' brother, Apollo, has been placed in a temporary secure shelter at John Ball Zoo until more alterations can be made to the enclosure.

The two young, orphaned bobcats recently arrived at Blanford Nature Center.

The siblings were found in Hart, Michigan after their mother was hit by a car and killed this past spring. The bobcats were brought to Kelly’s Westshore Animal Friends where a licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator determined that they would not be able to survive in the wild and they would need to find a permanent home. Blandford Nature Center stepped up to be that permanent home for the young bobcats.

Apollo (left) Artemis (right) - Courtesy Blanford Nature Center, Anthony Wright/Results Radio

Blanford Nature Center says their phones and social media are not monitored 24/7, so again, anyone who spots Artemis should call GRPD at 616-456-3400.