Body Discovered In River In Battle Creek

Medical examiners in Kalamazoo this week are beginning to work on the case of a man found dead in the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek.

The badly decomposed body was found by marine officers patrolling the river late yesterday (Sunday) after assisting with a water rescue of some kayakers who got into trouble. The kayakers are OK.

But during their subsequent patrol of the river, Marine officers with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources spotted the body of the man caught up in some tree branches along the riverbank near Riverside Drive.

The body was determined to be that of a man but that’s about as far as deputies and Conservation officers could go. There was no identification on the body. During the recovery, Riverside was closed off to traffic between Dickman Road and Burnham Street.

Anyone who knows anything about a potential missing area man is asked to contact Battle Creek Police, The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, or call the area Silent Observer Line at 269-964-3888.



