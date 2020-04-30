Bronson Battle Creek Earns Another ‘A’ for Patient Safety

These days, we'll take any good news we can get, especially if it involves a hospital.

Bronson Battle Creek has been awarded another ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The ‘A’ grade is a national distinction recognizing hospitals for their achievements in providing safer healthcare. BBC is one of only 867 hospitals in the United States, to be awarded an ‘A’ grade in Spring 2020. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

Kirk Richardson, Bronson senior vice president for community care, says, “We are committed to providing exceptional care at Bronson Battle Creek and third party reviews like the ‘A’ Leapfrog safety grade show we are doing just that. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. BBC employees and medical staff are very proud to be on the front lines delivering safe, effective care to our communities.”

The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grade is a highly respected measure of patient safety in the healthcare industry. The organization assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to acute care hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. This ranking provides an important resource for patients, and a benchmark for hospitals, to determine how care at one hospital compares to others in a region.

“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Bronson Battle Creek. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see Bronson Battle Creek’s scores as they compare nationally and locally, visit the Hospital Safety Grade website at https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/ which provides full details and patient tips for how to stay safe during a hospital stay.