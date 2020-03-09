A Battle Creek Man Was Shot In The Neck Early Sunday Morning

Battle Creek police have one man in custody and are searching for two other suspects after a 34-year-old Battle Creek man was shot in the neck early Sunday morning.

Battle Creek police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting they believe stemmed from an altercation between the victim and at least one other person at Club Tampico hours before. Battle Creek police responded shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday to an alley behind 198 West Rittenhouse Avenue where they found a 34-year-old Battle Creek man sitting in his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where he was treated and released.

Battle Creek's Emergency Response Team took a 21-year-old suspect into custody who was located within the first block of Academy Street a short time later. Battle Creek police say they are still searching for two more suspects.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing but police say they do not believe there is any threat to the general public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.