Newsweek has announced its 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals and Bronson Battle Creek Hospital is proud to be among them. The distinction recognizes 217 hospitals across 36 states that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns, and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section. Best Maternity Care Hospitals have also demonstrated a commitment to safety via the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

Bronson Battle Creek is the most preferred hospital in Calhoun County for maternity care and welcomes more than 800 newborns each year. In addition to the Best Maternity Care Hospital award, Bronson Battle Creek has received numerous honors for quality and safety including an ‘A Hospital Safety Grade (Fall 2020) from The Leapfrog Group. Other achievements include the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM) award and Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (MI-AIM) award.

Visit bronsonhealth.com to learn about the pregnancy and childbirth services provided at Bronson Battle Creek.