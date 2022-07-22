Can We Stop Looking For Jimmy Hoffa, Please?

Another fruitless search for the dead '70s Labor leader leads me to ask this question: is it worth the money and time wasted?

Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared From Outside A Detroit Restaurant In 1975

On his way to meet with reputed Detroit mob enforcer Anthony “Tony Jack” Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mob figure Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano at a suburban Detroit restaurant, Hoffa disappeared and was never heard from again.

Search For Jimmy Hoffa's Remains Continues In Small Michigan Town Getty Images loading...

Stories told by people "in the know" have caused extensive FBI and law enforcement searches of various houses, construction sites, horse farms and freeway off ramps have come up empty, mainly because the people shooting off their mouths about this, in reality, weren't involved.

The red herrings are costing us money.

Feds Search For Remains Of Jimmy Hoffa Near Detroit Getty Images loading...

The Latest Search Was Of An Abandoned Dump Near A New Jersey Bridge

The FBI announced on Thursday that a nine-month investigation debunked the account by the son of Paul Cappola, who told son Frank that he reburied Hoffa’s barrel in another location after witnessing a group of men place it in the ground.

Credible Jimmy Hoffa Tip Leads Investigators To New Jersey Landfill Area Getty Images loading...

The area is under the Pulaski Skyway bridge in Jersey City, New Jersey. Two visits to the site turned up nothing.

A journalist who has written extensively about Hoffa’s disappearance says the FBI didn’t dig exactly where he told them to, so the barrel could still be there.

Right. If there was wagering on whehter he was there or not, I would bet NO.

Credible Jimmy Hoffa Tip Leads Investigators To New Jersey Landfill Area Getty Images loading...

It's Clear Hoffa Is Dead, And So Is Whoever Killed Him

Hoffa was declared officially deceased in 1980. Whoever killed him is probably dead by now as well, so can we just chalk it up to the mob getting away with one and move on?

Search For Jimmy Hoffa's Remains Continues In Small Michigan Town Getty Images loading...

I'm pretty sure I could take a poll and find out that very few people give a crap any more.

Other than those who make their living selling cupcakes that feature Hoffa's hand emerging from the dirt.

Search For Jimmy Hoffa's Remains Continues In Small Michigan Town Getty Images loading...