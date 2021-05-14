Catching A Tagged Fish Could Put Money In Your Pocket

Be sure to inspect your catch when you hit the waters this summer.

When you head out fishing this summer, be on the lookout for tagged fish. If you find a tag on the adipose fin, you could end up with $100 in your pocket.

With help from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Michigan and the other Great Lakes states have marked a number of popular fish. Those fish include steelhead, Chinook salmon, Atlantic salmon, brown trout, and lake trout. On top of that, most salmon and trout also have a coded-wire tag in their snot. If you want to keep the fish and still be entered, you can drop off the head at one of the drop-off locations.

What are the details of the tagged fish reward program?

Each head with a tag that is turned in is equal to one drawing entry.

You have until November 1st, 2021 to submit your tagged fish.

Fish that are eligible for the drawing include steelhead, brown trout, and Chinook and Atlantic salmon.

Each submission must be accompanied with your contact information and catch data.

The drawing will occur in February 2022.

The head must be left at a Michigan drop-off location.

Where are the drop-off locations?

There are drop-off locations all over the state and one right here in Genesee County. The Genesee County location is Fishing Tackle Grab Bag on North State Street in Davison. To see the complete list of drop-off locations, click here.

To see all the details on the tagged fish, click here.

Source: Michigan DNR