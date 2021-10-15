Watch: In Honor Of DNR’s 100th B-Day, A Deer Frolics In Lake Superior
This year commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. One constant, through those 100 years, has been deer management. In fact, deer management in Michigan preceded the creation of today's DNR.
In honor of the DNR's anniversary, let's take a look at something you don't see everyday...a deer playing in the water of Lake Superior.
"It was playing...I watched it after I quit recording and it kept going out and enjoyed being pushed back in." "I lived along the Washington coast & old-timers said deer go into salt water to kill their fleas. They also can go out and drown." "Reincarnated surfer. I wonder if the salt water helps lower the flea and tick count on her?" "Not so fast! Lake Superior is considered to be an inland sea, not salt water, but still considered an inland sea, and yeah, looks like ocean waves."