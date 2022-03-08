The 6 Cheapest 1 Bedroom Apartments for Rent in Battle Creek

Finding an affordable apartment to rent right now is becoming increasingly difficult. In some major cities, an apartment will cost you thousands of dollars a month and it doesn't seem to be getting better.

But, before you let the dread set it, know that there are some availabilities out there that are much more reasonably priced. Last month (February 2022) I put together a list of the 5 cheapest one-bedroom apartments available to rent in the Kalamazoo area:

Today, we're focusing on the Battle Creek area which seems to have a few more options.

Here are at least 6 of the cheapest one-bedroom apartments available to rent right now in Battle Creek: (keep in mind, availability is subject to change at any moment)

1. Bailey Park - $599

Bailey Park, at 1417 Capital Ave NE, has their 700sqft apartments currently listed at $599 a month. The apartments are said to be within walking distance of restaurants and shopping areas. The apartment itself comes with a patio, walk-in closet, air-conditioning, and more. See the full listing here and find more information on Bailey Park Apartments on their Facebook page. Please note the listing says the apartment will be available "soon".

2. Brookside Apartments - $739 - $759

Making quite a leap from the previous price, Brookside Apartments has one-bedroom apartments available starting at $739 a month. Each building has its own laundry facility, gas is included, and they have a pool and sundeck. They have a few that are available right now with more opening up as we get further into March (2022). See more information on their Facebook page.

3. Pine Knoll Apartments - $740 - $885

Said to be just minutes away from downtown Battle Creek, Pine Knoll Apartments has one-bedroom apartments starting at $740 a month. Washers and dryers are in-unit. Gas, water, trash, and recycling are all included along with a small storage unit and carports for an additional cost. See all of the included features on Pine Knoll Apartments Facebook page.

4. Limewood Apartments - $775 - $855

Limewood Apartments offers something that is very appealing for anyone that has had noisy upstairs neighbors: condo-style apartments with no one living above you. Each apartment has a private entrance and fenced-in patio. They have several units listed as available right now. You can find more information about Limewood Apartments on their Facebook page.

5. Lakeside Apartments - $780

While the one-bedroom apartments offered by Lakeside Apartments are a tad bit smaller, they do offer wheelchair-accessible apartments. As well, the apartments include washer/dryer in-unit, air-conditioning, and patios. See more information about Lakeside Apartments on their Facebook page.

6. Hidden Lane Apartments - $800

As far as information goes, there's very little on this listing of this apartment. It says there's access to high-speed internet and that it's smoke-free. For the most accurate information, visit their official website. They offer virtual tours and you can see general layouts of their apartments.

You can see all of the apartments listed as available to rent on apartments.com and good luck with your search!

