Dare we say that buying this church converted into a home in Jackson would be something of a religious experience? See for yourself!

Get our free mobile app

Details About This Home

As we were scrolling through Zillow (as many of us do to daydream, pass the time, or actually find a house in this crazy market) we stumbled upon this extremely unique property that at first glance, you would think was a church up for sale...but it's actually a home!

Located at 1101 W Franklin St. in Jackson, the listing says this traditional-looking, brick church building is over 6,000 square feet of private residence.

According to the listing, it was built in the 1950s and we are not entirely sure how long it actually operated as a church before some creative souls took it upon themselves to turn it into a home with all kinds of "open space & large rooms."

The listing agent, Timothy J. Atkins did say, "Since October of 2020, the east wing of the home has been reconfigured, and offers 4 new bedrooms, 4 new full baths, new Laundry Rm, and a second-floor loft-style."

See it to Believe it

Buying This Jackson Church-Turned-Home Would Be a Religious Experience Located at 1101 W. Franklin St. in Jackson, this church has been converted into a five-bedroom, four-bath home and could be yours for around $320K.

Interested in Buying?

So what do you think? I don't know about you but as I was scrolling through all of the photos, I was automatically imagining what I would do with each space!

If you are interested in buying this five-bedroom, NINE-bathroom, church-turned-home with tons of potential, it will cost you about $320,000 which, honestly, doesn't seem too outrageous.

Now, that is not to say that is what you will pay as we've seen a lot of people get into bidding wars over homes in the current housing market...but if it is meant to be for you, it can happen. With a place like this, God's going to make sure the right people end up living there!

Here's a look at another incredible, unconventional homes that are also in Jackson like this barn conversion and a castle:

SEE MORE: Home For Sale: Barn Turned Into Amazing Home In Jackson, Michigan Check out these photos of huge barn converted into a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house.

UP NEXT: See Inside This Castle In Jackson, Michigan