Is This the Cheapest Gas in the Greater-Jackson Area Right Now?

As gas prices are a main topic of conversation across the country and the state of Michigan, we definitely should acknowledge the gas stations in our communities who aren't charging an arm and a leg, right?

How Are You Handling the Spike in Gas Prices?

I've always kind of had a sort of "ignorance" when it comes to gas prices in the sense that I don't really pay attention to them because when I need it, I need it and like many others have said "what else am I really going to do, walk?"

However, as I drive an average of 72 miles a day during the workweek and get gas often, I have noticed I am having to cut off the amount of gas I put in once I get to a dollar amount I can afford with a lot less in the tank than usual.

Of course, we can sit and debate who and what situations are "at fault" for the high prices at the pump but let's bring it down to an individual level: IT SUCKS.

With gas prices like these you're seeking out stations to fill up at that may only have maybe a one-cent difference than the other ones in your area. But what if there's one that's almost 10-30 cents cheaper!?

Under $4.00 a Gallon at Lightning Quick in Jackson

As I live over on the west side of Jackson, I pass this gas station almost daily and always notice their prices are a bit cheaper than other spots in town.

However, when most gas stations are charging over $4.00 a gallon, seeing any place with a sign anything under that, especially starting out $3.__ makes it a bit more obvious.

That's what's been happening every day for the past week or so when I see the cars lined up at the tiny, six-pump gas station that is Lightning Quick (located at 4200 W Michigan Ave.) and it's because as of March 17th, 2022, they were charging $3.89 per gallon:

Maitlynn Mossolle

Is Lightning Quick Gas Station the Cheapest in Jackson?

Of course, I could completely understand then why people had been lining up in droves to fill up there. Having just filled up myself, for a lot more than that, I was kicking myself as I pulled into a nearby parking lot to snap a photo.

However, it then got me thinking, "is this really the only place charging this much less?"

Turns out, it just might be:

GasBuddy.com on 3/18/22

According to GasBuddy.com, when you look at the map featuring gas prices all around Jackson, averaging between around $4.10 to $4.20, that $3.99 (.10 difference from 3/17/22 to 3/18/22) is the cheapest you can get in the area.

Zooming out a little bit, it looks like the closest you can get to Jackson without paying $4.00 or more per gallon is to go to neighboring areas like Concord or Albion:

GasBuddy.com on 3/18/22

Why is Lightning Quick Gas Station So Much Cheaper?

Now, yes, we can be frustrated that many of us are consistently paying upwards of .30 cents more for gas when other places, like Lightning Quick seem to be managing just fine charging less.

So how are they doing it?

The only reason I can seem to muster up, without further research, would be that it's such a small gas station that they don't need to charge as much on top of other prices to keep things running.

According to reports by Dun & Bradstreet, there's a total of four employees at Lightning Quick.

Also, as mentioned above, there are not as many pumps to maintain and those pumps are not the fancy, high-tech ones you see other places that feature big touchscreens and Gas Station TV or anything like that.

Could it be we pay more at the pump at other gas stations just to have those "nicer" things instead of just being able to "Gas n' Go" as Lightning Quick does it?

What do you think?

