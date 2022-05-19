Imagine taking a step back from busy society, and staying at a lakefront cabin with your entire family, absent of all the business of everyday life. Alright... got that image in your head? Now picture yourself there ALL the time, because you could LIVE in it for good.

This relaxing lakefront property in Grayling, MI is practically a STEAL at $499,900 for everything you'd get when you buy this home.

2,075 sq-ft of living space

3-4 Bedrooms

2 full baths

2 stone fireplaces

50-feet of lakefront sandy beach

a private dock

Cathedral ceilings

All appliances and furnishings provided

It's a distraction-free property is practically built specifically to MAKE you relax. Not TVs, no major high-tech devices in the home... just simple, beautiful woodwork - including an incredible custom staircase - and beautiful stonework fireplaces under cathedral ceilings, overlooking Lake Margrethe in north central Michigan.

Check out the gallery below. Do you think you could live full-time in a home like this, or would you make it a relaxing getaway destination?