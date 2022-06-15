I just found out about a company that you can find in Illinois and Indiana which combines two of my favorite things: professional wrestling and pizza. In fact, not only was it crafted by wrestlers, but every purchase helps support injured wrestlers or some who passed away at an early age. Powerbomb Pizza is delivery only and you can find them inside Primo’s Chicago Pizza in Chicago, and Cugino’s Pizza in Indianapolis. They also have locations in California, Florida, Las Vegas, New York, Philly, Tennessee & Texas, as their website details:

Powerbomb Pizza is owned by Pro Wrestling Tees, a leader in the wrestling industry for licensing and merchandising for professional wrestlers. By partnering with wrestlers directly, every purchase from Powerbomb Pizza helps give back to wrestling legends such as Mick Foley, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero and their families. Each item that you purchase from Powerbomb Pizza was specifically crafted with the wrestlers or their families. When you purchase a pizza, profits from that item go directly back to them.

Menu items, among many others, includes:

EDDIE GUERRERO’S LATINO HEAT WINGS

GANGREL’S FANGTASTIC GARLIC BREADSTICKS

THE GODFATHER’S PIMPIN’ PEPPERONI PIZZA

VADER’S MASTODON MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

BRUTUS THE BARBER CHEESECAKE

Battle Creek native Rob Van Dam also has his pizza called "Rob Van Dam That's A Lot of Veggies Pizza," but I really feel like they dropped the ball with that name when they could have called it "The Whole F'N Garden." Oh well...

