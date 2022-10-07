What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?

Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.

Only one vote per person / per day is allowed. A third-party polling system will frequently run audits to weed out people voting with IP changers or any other form of gaming the system. Any pizza place abusing the rules is subject to being removed from this poll. Only votes from the Midwest region of the United States will be counted. Please keep it local and fair folks. Voting runs through Thursday, October 20th. We'll announce the full results on Friday, October 21st.

While we wait for the 2022 poll results, check out what happened last year. In the 2021 best pizza poll we received nearly 4,500 total votes. Here are last year's top 5.

5 Favorite Pizza Places in Southwest Michigan 2021

#5. Chicago Style Pizza in Portage

#4. Pizza Sam's in Battle Creek

#3. Big Tommy's Pizza in Richland

#2. Jaspare's Pizza in Kalamazoo, Portage, Vicksburg, and Lawton

#1. Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek

Click here to see last year's full poll results of Southwest Michigan's Favorite Pizza Places in Southwest Michigan.

Let's continue our love of pizza by checking out the best pizza places in Michigan by slice size and restaurant name below. I'm not hungry, you're hungry. OK, I'm hungry.

