Could You Be Eligible For Another Federal Stimulus Check, Do You Own A Home?

The Federal government has been handing out stimulus checks for over a year now, are they done? The answer would be no,

From stimulus checks sent to or funds directly deposited into most Americans' bank accounts to the first $600 a week then reduced to $300 a week for supplemental unemployment payments to the current child tax credits being handed out there appears to be no end in sight.

A new one has now been added and if you own your own home you may be eligible. We have all heard of the American Rescue Plan passed and signed into law last March. That was the law that sent many of us our third round of $1,400 checks. In that bill was a fund that you may not have heard about, that fund is called the Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF). According to the U.S. Treasury Department:

The purpose of the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020. Funds from the HAF may be used for assistance with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility payments, and other specified purposes.

To determine if you are eligible to receive this help you must own a home and provide proof of a loss of income, job, or any other situations in which you have experienced a financial struggle due to Covid-19 and your states closing down of their economy.

For your first step to determine if you are eligible and help in applying you should go to the National Council of State Housing Agencies website.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595