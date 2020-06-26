Court Shuts Down Line 5 – Temporarily

The controversial Enbridge Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac is temporarily ordered shut down. An Ingham County Circuit Court judge is ordering the closing pending a full hearing on the safety issues surrounding the oil and gas line next Tuesday. It’s been a sore spot for many for a long time. Aging twin pipelines on the bottom of the straits, carrying oil and gas to the tune of millions of gallons every day. A breach would create an environmental catastrophe for the region. The latest issue is a damaged anchor support for one of the two lines. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have been vocal and aggressive about shutting down the line. But they’ve also challenged the company’s plans to dig a tunnel underneath the straits to house new lines for oil and gas distribution.

Enbridge has confirmed both lines were shut down late yesterday following the ruling. But the company is not pleased and issued a statement that claims an extended shutdown would, quoting now – “threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio resulting in critical gasoline supply shortages and gasoline price increases for consumers."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office responded to the court's decision with the following release. “Governor Whitmer applauds the court’s decision to issue a temporary restraining order to shut down Line 5 immediately, following severe damage to an anchor support. Enbridge’s decision to continue pumping crude oil through the Straits of Mackinac with so many unanswered questions was reckless and unacceptable. Enbridge owes a duty to the people of Michigan and must answer to the state for how it treats our Great Lakes. The governor will continue working to keep our water safe.”