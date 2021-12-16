Cream Cheese Lovers; Due To Shortage Kraft Wants To Pay You $20 Not To Make A Cream Cheese Dessert.

A lot of people, including myself, love cream cheese.  Due to a nationwide shortage of cream cheese Kraft, the maker of Philadelphia cream cheese, wants to pay you not to make a cream cheese dessert.

Kraft just announced a $20 dollar reimbursement via a digital reward to the first 18,000 people who qualify.  A free dessert of my choosing sounds like a deal to me and less work for my beautiful wife.

In their video announcing the offer they state:

“You bake it, we’ll buy it…Or get it store bought, pretend you baked it and we’ll buy that too.”

Check out their video announcement of this deal:

Where and how do you sign up for the $20 dollars reimbursement?  Go to Spreadthefeeling.com and:

  1. RESERVE: Starting on 12/17 and 12/18 at 12pm EST each day, be one of the first to reserve your spot to claim a limited dessert reservation.

  2. BUY: Once your dessert reservation is confirmed with a unique one-time use link that is sent to you (do not share), buy any dessert with dated receipt between 12/17 – 12/24

  3. REDEEM: Starting on 12/28 at 9am EST through 11:59pm EST on 1/4/22, use your unique link to submit your dessert receipt for your chance to receive a $20 digital reward.

For more information see their terms and conditions.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, you can be on your way to a free dessert on your holiday table.  With the prices of all goods increasing that sounds to me like a nice little Christmas gift to me.

