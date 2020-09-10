Albion’s Abandoned Dalrymple Elementary School Before Demolition

The Dalrymple elementary school in Albion was demolished in 2017.

It began construction in September 1916, completed about a year later, and opened on January 2, 1918.

The school was named after Charles Wylie Dalrymple (1838-1907), who was a 39-year member of the Albion School Board. An addition was tacked on and opened in April 1952. Thirty years later, in June 1982, the school closed for good. It sat abandoned for over 30 more years.

The townspeople’s hopes of it being put to good use were squashed when the school was torn down in 2017.

The gallery below includes photos of what the school looked like before demolition.