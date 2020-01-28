Deadly SW MI Home Invasion

Two suspects are jailed following a deadly home invasion in Cass County. Police believe the two men specifically targeted a home on the north side of the City of Dowagiac. Police say the two men broke into the home and one of them shot and killed one of the residents. The other people at the home were then tied up while the suspects ransacked the home looking for items of value. Once the suspects left the home, the residents who had been tied up freed themselves and called for help.

One of the suspects was known to at least one of the shaken residents. He used to live at that home. That information helped police locate the two. One suspect is a White Pigeon area resident. He was located near Three Rivers. The other is from Kalamazoo. He was captured when police served a search warrant at a home and found him inside. Both suspects face a variety of charges starting with open murder.