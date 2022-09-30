Dating apps have become a norm in life and have completely changed the dating game. Back in the day, you were forced to muster up the confidence to approach someone, talk to them, and ask them out on a date. Now, with the invention and evolution of technology, this process has been made easier for a lack of a better term. Finding someone to date or spend a few hours with has gone almost completely digital.

The emergence of dating apps has changed the culture around dating, and many believe it is for the worse. Some of the recent dating apps have turned from looking for a long-term mate to looking for your next hookup partner. Hookup culture has saturated the dating pool and apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Farmers Only are taking the industry by storm.

Disclaimer: This is all a joke and for fun and games, none of these words should be taken seriously and should be read and taken for their comedic value. I literally couldn't hold myself together as I pictured these cities in Southwest Michigan as dating apps.

Tinder Towns

Tinder has become known around the world as the go-to hookup dating app and is used by many adults to find a fun partner. Since this is mostly a hookup app, MOST users aren't looking for relationships and instead just want one or a few nights. Some healthy and long-lasting relationships have come from Tinder, but the chances are low. Towns like Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Grand Rapids are the most Tinder-like in Southwest Michigan.

Bumble Bees

Bumble, an app that has sort of dipped into the hookup culture vibe, but still has quality chances of finding a relationship is another popular dating app. This app is slightly different as most of the control is given to women, when it comes to communication. After you match with someone on Bumble, the woman is given 24 hours to message the man or nothing will come of the endeavor. Women feel more comfortable using bumble because of this, but they do still like to have fun. Cities like Portage, Mattawan, South Haven, and Holland are the Bumble bees of Southwest Michigan.

Hinge Heaven

Hinge is like the cream of the crop when it comes to dating apps. Everyone knows you don't hop on Hinge unless you're looking for commitment and possibly tie the knot. Granted all the other dating apps didn't have the mission of being a hookup culture app, but that was just the direction they headed, Hinge has stayed true to the game. Hinge users have full intentions of starting a healthy long-term relationship and eventually looking for marriage. These are the more serious online dating players of the industry and what many imagined the entire industry would be like. Places like St Joe, Stevensville, Marhsall, and Richland fell straight from Hinge Heaven.

Farmer's Only Unlike Christian Mingle

Farmer's Only and Christian Mingle are a little different when it comes to dating apps, I'm not 100% sure what the users like to use the apps for but they are intended to bring together people of particular interest and help them find love. I've heard rumors that these apps aren't all that they seem, but who am I to know? From what I know about the apps Farmer's Only seems like a hookup/dating app for farmers and country-living people while Christian Mingle is an app used to say "I'll see you after church on Sunday" lol. Cities like Paw Paw, Niles, Vicksburg, and Plainwell fall into Farmer's Only. On the other hand towns like Three Rivers, Schoolcraft, and Lawton control Christian Mingle.

Black People Meet

Listen this one is self-explanatory and is honestly one of the more intriguing ones to take a look at. Black People Meet is an online dating platform used to connect black individuals with each other in a search for black love. Somehow, this app has found a way to perfectly balance hookup culture with actively searching to date. You find people who are only looking for one or the other, but many of them are searching for a hookup partner to turn into a long-term loving relationship. Cities like Benton Harbor, Albion, Dowagiac, and all of the bigger cities in the area have Black People Meet bumping.