Does The Democratic Party Still Believe In MLK’s I Have A Dream Speech?

On August 28, 1963, in Washington, D.C. in front of approximately 250,000 people, Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) gave his now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech. An extremely well-written speech with a message that all people should live by. A speech that can be summed up in one of his great lines:

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

The question I have today is the following: Does the Democratic Party still believe in MLK’s dream?

The History Channel website stated that speech:

“remains one of the most famous speeches in history. Weaving in references to the country’s Founding Fathers and the Bible, King used universal themes to depict the struggles of African Americans before closing with an improvised riff on his dreams of equality. The eloquent speech was immediately recognized as a highlight of the successful protest, and has endured as one of the signature moments of the civil rights movement.”

Did the History Channel just state the MLK’s great “I Have a Dream” speech weaved our country’s founding and the bible together? Why has the Democratic Party refused to believe in that part of what MLK said?

I truly ask myself how people who vote for the Democratic Party can also still believe in those great words spoken by MLK. The platform of the Democratic Party and every single Democrat who runs for office tells us that we must first judge a person not by the content of their character but by the color of their skin, who they want to sleep with or what body part they may or may not have.

We are told by the Democrat Party, their elected officials, their candidates running for office and most of the media that we are all to be part of political identity groups such as:

Black

Brown

White

Asian

Hispanic

Mexican

Middle East

Male

Female

Gay

Straight

Transgendered

The list goes on forever.

Why do we need to further divide us in this country which has been made great once again?

Why can we not just all be Americans and judge people first by the content of their character?

Sure we can address issues that are unique in some way to certain communities but we do not have to always look at some biological characteristic first.

I am politically Conservative and socially moderate and I believe in MLK’s dream but can anyone honestly say that the Democratic Party and most who vote for them do?

I would have to say that the evidence states, no.

MLK ended his speech with:

“This will be the day when all of God's children will be able to sing with new meaning, "My country 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the Pilgrims' pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring." And if America is to be a great nation, this must become true. So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania. Let freedom ring from the snow-capped Rockies of Colorado. Let freedom ring from the curvaceous slopes of California. But not only that; let freedom ring from the Stone Mountain of Georgia. Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee. Let freedom ring from every hill and molehill of Mississippi. From every mountainside, let freedom ring. And when this happens, and when we allow freedom ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God's children, Black men and white men, Jews and gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, "Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!"

Can anyone really believe and say that the direction and policies of the current Democratic Party, their voters, their media and Big Tech can lead anyone to say that freedom will “ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city”?

Can anyone really believe and say that the direction and policies of the current Democratic Party, their voters, their media and Big Tech can lead anyone to say:

"Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!"

There is no evidence that will happen anytime soon.

MLK was a man who had his own faults like the rest of us but he was a great man that had a great dream that almost all of us on the right of the political-ideological aisle still believe in and that is to:

“one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Rest in peace Martin Luther King Jr. I believe in what you said that day.

