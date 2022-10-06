Ganache, 2 Years Old, Would Make a Sweet Addition to Any Home

It's Thursday so that means it's time for Dog Days!

This sweetheart's name is Ganache. If you don't know, ganache is a cream mixed with whatever chocolate you like and used for frostings, fillings, and so on. It's sweet. It's comforting. Just like our Ganache!

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

Ganache is about 2 years old and was very playful but yet chill at the same time if that makes sense. He's up to date on his vaccines and does well with kids. That includes babies.

As always, if you're interested in adopting Ganache, the SPCA of SW Michigan recommends a meet and greet at the shelter with any other dogs in the home first to ensure everyone gets along.

Get our free mobile app

You can either stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan during their normal hours or contact them here. And, whether or not you decide to adopt Ganache or any of the animals currently up for adoption at the SPCA, now is a great time to do it. Subaru is sponsoring $100 of all pet adoption fees for the month of October, which is incredible. See all of the animals currently up for adoption here.

Can't Adopt? You Can Foster, Instead!

If you can't commit to taking care of an animal long-term but still want to do what you can to help, I would encourage you to consider fostering. Especially, now.

The SPCA of SW Michigan is in the process of moving dogs currently in Florida shelters to Michigan in order to make room for dogs that need to be reunited with their owners after Hurricane Ian. They are in desperate need of foster homes.

Reminder: you are not responsible for anything financially. The SPCA takes care of food and any medications. You're just providing the space. And, you know, cuddles and love and playtime. It's a win-win. If you'd like to learn more about fostering, you can do so here.

12 Southwest Michigan Yards You Can Rent For Your Dog