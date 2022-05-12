The day has finally come which I think we all feared, but never wanted to verbalize. But now that it's here we need to confront the situation and start talking about how we're going to process this. It's just been announce that in the old Walgreens on Red Arrow Hwy. at 2485 Glenlord Rd. in Lincoln T.W.S in Stevensville. Soon there will be a Dollar Tree/ Family Dollar combination store. Two worlds collide in this crazy twist turn of news that I feel was destined to happen eventually.

But one side of me also fears that we may be heading towards a complete and total dollar store war. Think about it... Dollar Tree and Family Dollar joining forces? Two common enemies teaming up for the greater good to take on a bitter rival to both, Dollar General. I don't want to alarm anyone, but we may be headed to a time where we could all be caught in the middle of all out war of attrition, being bombarded with bargains the human mind is only so strong to withstand, before caving and being forced to chose a side.

Get our free mobile app

But I really need to know whose idea this really was and what they were hoping to accomplish with this decision. There are just some things in life that seem unnatural, and when you play God with dollar stores, you may not like the outcome.

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.