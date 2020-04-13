Easter Drive-In Service In Coldwater Draws Huge Numbers

An unusual Easter service drew a huge response in Coldwater. But how can you keep with the social distancing requirements we all face, and hold a big church service? You secure a local drive-in theater for the venue and those in attendance stay in their vehicles. The Branch County Ministerial Association staged the event. Leaders of about a dozen places of worship in the county joined together to present the event at the Capri Drive-In Theater on the west side of Coldwater.

Photo courtesy: Bethel Gilead Community Church

One of the presenting pastors is Jim Erwin with the Bethel Gilead Community Church in Bronson. Pastor Irwin tells us they used a large sound system and a live broadcast on Facebook to get the Easter presentation out as many as 1,000 attending in about 400 vehicles.

Photo courtesy: Bethel Gilead Community Church

The pastors and supporting musicians were on top of the drive in’s snack bar. There was a lot of horn honking during the event as people used their vehicle horns instead of clapping.

Photo courtesy: Bethel Gilead Community Church

Especially when they were presented with a passage from the Psalms referencing the horns of the righteous. Pastor Irwin says he’s glad the event logistics were approved in advance by local law enforcement and health leaders. A couple of local law enforcement units were even on hand to assist with traffic control.

Photo courtesy: Bethel Gilead Community Church