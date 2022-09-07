The Michigan DNR Wants to Recycle That Old Boat That’s Sitting in Your Yard
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources the Great Lakes State ranks third in the nation when it comes to recreational boaters. We are a "Water-Winter Wonderland", after all!
With nearly 800,000 boats registered in the Mitten, even if you don't own a boat yourself you probably know someone who owns a boat-- or two! But what happens when it's time to upgrade or you're ready to leave that boat-life behind?
Too often we see long forgotten boats that have become overgrown with weeds and have been left to decay in some hidden corner of a yard somewhere. Then what do you do? Thankfully, the Michigan DNR may be able to help!
On social media the Michigan State Parks, Trails and Waterways page shared some promising news about an upcoming pilot program from the state saying,
Do you have a boat in your yard growing weeds? There may be help in the future…The Michigan DNR is working with Michigan Boat Industries Association to find a way to recycle fiberglass boats, a national challenge that Michigan is hoping to solve...Some of these boats may be older and no longer be useful to you, but your boat could be used to help make new products
You're not a true Michigander unless you have at least one old boat in your yard...