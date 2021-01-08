Facebook Pulls “Likes” Button From Some Pages

Visiting some of your favorite pages on Facebook looks a little different today. The Social media platform pulled the “Likes” button from the new format being used by many public pages. Those are ones used by public figures and brands, along with many artists. Tech Crunch first reported about the change last summer when Facebook began a testing process for the change.

The new look is designed to only show followers on a page. It shows a dedicated News Feed. That allows users to join conversations along with interact with others and where page owners or managers are able to connect with fans. Facebook offers details about the new format changes on the platform’s blog. “We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages.”

Facebook first used a small group of public pages last summer as an initial test of the change and then went to a larger test group later in the year before opening it up to all public pages this week. The pages involved with the test were allowed to go back and forth with an opt-in version available for mobile views.

The platform lists the highlights of the page revisions on its blog:

What’s New:

-Redesigned layout that’s simpler and more intuitive

-Dedicated News Feed to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans

-Easy navigation between personal profile and Pages

-Updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access

-Actionable insights and more relevant notifications

-Safety and integrity features to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts