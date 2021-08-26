Here’s Your List for the Best Donuts in West Michigan

"Mmmmmmmm Donuts!"
Homer Simpson says it best. There is nothing better than a good donut!
The website Lovefood.com recently released their list of the "Best Donut in Every State". Their selection for the state of Michigan was the blueberry fritter at the Apple Fritter Donut Shop in Ferndale.
I know there are good donuts a lot closer to us than Ferndale.
I posted on Facebook just asking where are the best donuts in West Michigan and the results were amazing! People suggested over 30 places to get a good donut.
One person even remarked that the list looked more like a road trip itinerary! That sounds like a good plan to me!!!
So here is your list of "Where to Buy the Best Donut's in West Michigan"...
- 1
Marge's Donut Den
Marge's Donut Den was by far the winner when it came to the number of people suggesting this is the place to get your donuts. Marge's is located at 1751 28th St., SW
in Wyoming, MI. Margaret responded to my post by saying, "Marge’s are the best!!!" Donna posted: "Marge’s duh!"
- 2
Sandy's Donuts
Coming in second place for total number of recommendations was Sandy's Donuts, located on the northwest side of Grand Rapids. Patrick commented: "As a westsider you can’t argue that Sandy’s is tops." Jeff added that they have "the best Paczki as well!" Sandy's Donuts is located at 2040 Leonard St. NW in Grand Rapids.
- 3
Sweetwater's Donut Mill
This one will require a road trip to Kalamazoo or Battle Creek. Sheila says "Sweetwater are delicious". Ron posted: "Sweetwater's is a little too far, but worth it." Linda added "Sweetwater's donuts are to die for. One donut fills a paper plate to overflowing!!!!" You can find Sweetwater's at 3333 Stadium Drive and at 2138 Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. Their Battle Creek location is at 2807 Capital Ave.
- 4
Sprinkles Donut Shop
This is another donut shop that has more than one location. You can check out Sprinkles Donut Shops in Ada, Allendale, Caledonia, Hudsonville, and Rockford. Christi posted "Come to Allendale" Bill remarked "not too fancy or unique… just plain tasty." You can stop by a Sprinkles Donut Shop in Ada at 452 Ada Dr. SE, in Allendale at 5135 Lake Michigan Dr., in Caledonia at 9365 Cherry Valley Ave SE, in Hudsonville at 6450 28th Ave. and also in Rockford at 8467 Algoma Ave NE.
- 5
Tom's Hometown Bakery
Their Facebook page says that Tom's Hometown Bakery is a small town bakery that makes their items from scratch. Tom has been baking for over 30 years and loves what he does. Donna remarked that no other donut shops can touch this place. Tom's Hometown Bakery is located at 476 E. Division in Sparta.
- 6
Steenstra's Royal Dutch Bakery
Steenstra's Royal Dutch Bakery in Grandville is a local, family-owned and operated bakery that's been creating homemade, preservative-free baked goods since 1953. Barbara posted that you can get "anything your heart desires" at Steenstra's. They are located at 3940 30th Street in Grandville.
- 7
Van's Pastry Shoppe
A favorite donut stop for many in the downtown Grand Rapids area, Van's Pastry Shoppe is Grand Rapids' oldest bakery. Their Facebook page says they are one of the few places you can get a coffee and a donut for $1.00. Van's Pastry Shoppe is located at 955 Fulton Street E. in Grand Rapids.
- 8
Delly Belly Bakery
I had never heard of this place, but it was recommended by a few people. It is located in Coopersville. There will be a road trip to Coopersville in my future to check it out. Delly Belly Bakery is located at 288 Main Street in Coopersville.
- 9
Main Street Bakery in Hopkins
The Main Street Bakery Facebook page says they specialize in fresh, from scratch items such as donuts, muffins, cookies, cakes, and pies. Cindy remarked "Everything they make there looks so delicious and it's all homemade!!!" Main Street Bakery is located at 144 West Main Street in Hopkins.
- 10
Zeeland Bakery
Zelland Bakery is an old-fashioned Dutch bakery making homemade doughnuts, pastries, cakes, and cookies since 1954. A couple of people posted about their donuts. Zeeland Bakery is located at 130 E. Main Avenue in Zeeland.
- 11
And the Rest...
There were several other establishments mentioned as having the best donuts. Here they are in alphabetical order:
Bostwick Lake Bakery - 8570 Belding Rd., Rockford, MI
Bro's Doughs - 2042 E. Beltline Ave., NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Busy Mom's Bakery - 43 N. Main St., NE, Cedar Springs, MI
Cindy's Donuts & Ice Cream - 4020 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Conleys Bakery - 8993 11 Mile Rd., Mecosta, MI
Cops and Donuts - 521 N. McEwan St., Clare, MI
deBoer Bakkerij & Dutch Brothers Restaurant - 360 Douglas Ave., Holland, MI
Dunkin - 200 Chicago Dr., Jenision, MI and 4201 Alpine Ave., Comstock Park, MI
Goober's Bakery - 4165 Grand Haven Rd., Norton Shores, MI
Hilltop Bakery - 1544 N. Newaygo Rd., Bailey, MI
Ida's Pastry Shoppe - 7645 Riverview Dr., Jenison, MI
Maebelles - 126 East State St., Hastings, MI
Meyers' Hometown Bakery & Beanery - 1003 4th Ave., Lake Odessa, MI
Nelsons Farm Market - 469 W. 112th St., Grand, MI
Peace Love and Doughnuts - 6042 S. Westnedge, Portage, MI
Phoenix Rising Bakery - 6725 Division Ave. S., Grand Rapids, MI
Post Family Farm - 5081 Bauer Rd., Hudsonville, MI
Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery - 3142 Four Mile Rd., Grand Rapids, MI
Ryke's Bakery - 1788 Terrace St., Muskegon, MI
Supermacado Mexico - 3355 S. Division Ave., Wyoming, MI
Vanbroklin's Bakery - 1129 N. State St., Big Rapids, MI
Westco Gas Station - 551 Allegan St., Plainwell, MI
Yoders Country Market - 375 Eleanor Dr., Centerville, MI
I'm off to get some donuts! I'll see you there!!!