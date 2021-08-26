Here’s Your List for the Best Donuts in West Michigan

"Mmmmmmmm Donuts!"

Homer Simpson says it best. There is nothing better than a good donut!

The website Lovefood.com recently released their list of the "Best Donut in Every State". Their selection for the state of Michigan was the blueberry fritter at the Apple Fritter Donut Shop in Ferndale.

I know there are good donuts a lot closer to us than Ferndale.

I posted on Facebook just asking where are the best donuts in West Michigan and the results were amazing! People suggested over 30 places to get a good donut.

One person even remarked that the list looked more like a road trip itinerary! That sounds like a good plan to me!!!

So here is your list of "Where to Buy the Best Donut's in West Michigan"...