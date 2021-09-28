The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a warning about fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine that can be deadly. 'One Pill Can Kill' is the message from the DEA, who says they've seen a sharp increase in the deadly pills as of late.

The warning says that international and domestic drug cartels are flooding the US with lethal counterfeit pills.

The DEA reports a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills that contain at least two milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a lethal dose. The release goes on to say that a deadly dose is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.

"These counterfeit pills have been seized by DEA in every U.S. state in unprecedented quantities. More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined."

Readily Available, Even to Children

The DEA says counterfeit pills are illegally manufactured and stamped to look exactly like the real prescription medication like Oxycotin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax, and Adderall. These fake meds are widely available online and often sold on social media platforms, which means they're readily available to anyone with a smartphone, including children.

Ann Milgram is an administrator for the DEA and says nearly half of the fake pills that are manufactured with fentanyl contain a lethal dose.

“Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before," Milgram says. "In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose."

The release goes on to note that the legitimate prescription supply chain is not affected and that anyone filling a prescription at a licensed pharmacy can be confident that they're not receiving tainted medications.

