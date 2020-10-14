Fall Things To Do and Eat This Week in Calhoun County

Fall is such a great time, and Annie Kelley of the Calhoun County Visitor’s Bureau has some great suggestions. “Fall is a total sensory season. Great smells and tastes, and colors and sounds.” Annie joined Tim Collins on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show to talk about some of them.

Fair Food Affair at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall

We might have missed out on the Calhoun County Fair this year, but you can still treat yourself to the tastes and smells of the midway. A “Fair Food Affair” will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (October 17-18) at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds. The menu includes corn dogs, soft serve, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, redneck fries, cotton candy, caramel apples and more. It’ll be a drive-thru at the Fairgrounds in Marshall.

Great Lakes Ghost Hunters at the Marshall Governor's Mansion

Looking for ghosts ahead of Halloween? Join Great Lake Ghost Hunters at the Governor’s Mansion Museum in Marshall. They’ll lead paranormal investigations on Friday and Saturday (Oct 16-17). For tickets, go to the Facebook page.

Fall Color Tour at the Gilmore Car Museum

One of Annie’s recommendations for leaf peeping is to take a drive out to the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners. If you don’t want to go alone, the museum is inviting everyone for a color tour this Saturday (Oct 17). Park on the lawn at 10 a.m. and the tour departs at 10:30 a.m. You’ll drive along with the group for an hour, and then end up back at the museum where you can tour the exhibits and buy lunch at the Blue Moon Diner. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and include museum admission for the driver and one passenger.

Soup du Zoo

Soup du Zoo is a hot fundraiser for Binder Park Zoo, which had to open late this year because of the pandemic. RE/MAX Perrett Realtors are providing the soup for a drive-thru event at the zoo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The Zoo is promoting the event with the tagline, “Zoo animals need to be fed and cared for every day, and while they can't eat soup - the great news is that YOU CAN!” 100% of proceeds benefit the zoo. $10 will get you soup, bottled water and a special treat.

Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy the new season for the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of your own home. Dress up or wear your pajamas – either way, sign up for a free ticket and a link for viewing the concert will be sent to you. The first performance is this Saturday (Oct 17) at 7:30 p.m. It’ll feature the symphony’s top brass. If you miss it, next month the BCSO will present Beethoven’s Birthday Bash on November 21st.