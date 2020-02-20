Sign up for the “Dear Battle Creek” Newsletter

If you’re looking for fun and interesting ways to explore our community, you might want to take a second and sign up for the new “Dear Battle Creek” newsletter. Annie Kelley, from the Calhoun Visitors Bureau, was on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins to talk about some upcoming events in Calhoun County.

Kelley says she’ll be writing the newsletter, like a letter to the people of Battle Creek. It will deliver feel-good news, events, photos and a trivia contest to your in-box once a month. Annie says she hopes you’ll sign up and read it and find great things in Battle Creek.

Just click here to sign up.