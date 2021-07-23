For the upcoming 2021 season, the Kalamazoo Wings are asking fans to submit their jersey designs for the chance to have that design turned into a jersey that will be worn by the team at an upcoming 2021 season game. One New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. when they face the Tulsa Oilers, the KWings will be rocking the winnings design, then they'll be auctioned off live at the conclusion of the contest, with the proceeds benefiting the First Day Shoe Fund.

If you think you've got the artistic skills to win, they're asking fans to submit a jersey & sock design related to the theme “Kalamazoo”, showcasing something that highlights the community. The cut-off date for the contest is Friday, July 30. So how do you win?

How Will The Winner Be Chosen?

Submitted designs will be considered by the Kalamazoo Wings staff and narrowed to a top-10 list of finalists. The final ten jerseys will be voted on by followers of the Kalamazoo Wings’ Facebook , Twitter and Instagram pages from Monday, August 2 until Tuesday, August 10.

How Do You Submit a Design?

Fans can email their design to jersey@kwings.com . The K-Wings staff and ownership will make the call and pick a winner on Friday, August 20.

What Are The Rules?

Create a brand new design for a Kalamazoo Wings specialty jersey and socks.

DO NOT USE current or previous Kalamazoo Wings logos.

·Your work must be original.

The jersey color must be dark.

Once all entries are received, the top 10 designs will be voted on by the public via the K-Wings social media pages.

The Kalamazoo Wings staff and ownership will choose one winning design from the finalist group.

The winning jersey design will become the property of the Kalamazoo Wings.

The Kalamazoo Wings reserve the right to make design modifications to the winning design as needed.

Limit one design entry per person.

What Does The Winner Receive?

The winner will get a custom jersey of their choice (custom number and nameplate), tickets to the game (Dec. 31, 2021), a Kalamazoo Wings Fan Experience, and be the Puck Dropper of the Game. Jersey templates can be found here. They're asking that you label your entry (Picture Attachment) with your full name and phone number.