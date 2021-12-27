What is Golden Ticket Sunday in Kalamazoo?

K-Wings are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Willy Wonka the sweetest way possible this Sunday.

The Sunday game between the Kalamazoo Wings and the Tulsa Oilers at Kalamazoo Wings Event Center is more than just a game. Way more. The K-Wings have sweetened the deal with free chocolate according to the team's General Manager Toni Will,

We are partnering with Cherri's Chocol'art from downtown Kalamazoo to giveaway full-size chocolate K-Wonka bars with the chance to win sweet prizes.

The first 1,000 fans through in the door Sunday will get their very own K-Wonka Bar that may have a Golden Ticket. Golden Tickets winners will win prizes like: tickets to the Columbus Blue Jackets, upgraded seats to K-Wings games, autographed sticks, and autographed pucks. You can hear our full conversation about the New Year's Eve game and the Golden Ticket Sunday game with Toni Will by clicking here. You can also get more info at K-Wings.com

Free chocolate, K-Wings Hockey, and the chance to win tons of prizes? Happy New Year!

K-Wings New Year's Eve Game

Friday, December 31st

Doors Open at 5 PM

Puck Drops at 6 PM

$2 beer, soda and dogs.

K-Wings Golden Ticket Sunday

Sunday, January 2nd

Doors Open at 2 PM

Puck Drops at 3 PM

First 1,000 fans get a free K-Wonka bar

Some fans will win prizes with if they get a Golden Ticket

To quote the very famous Willy Wonka himself, "The suspense is terrible. I hope it'll last."