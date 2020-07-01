This Is Where You Can Get a ‘Fat Elvis Shake’ in Kalamazoo

It's a hunka hunka ice cream and you can bet there's peanut butter and banana flavors in this monster shake honoring the King of rock & roll.

The name means "the art of chocolate," and Cherri's Chocol'art has created a masterpiece. The July milkshake of the month is called Fat Elvis and the ingredients read like a "greatest hits."

•Roasted Banana ice cream from Lafayette Creamery

•Graham cracker rim

•Drizzle of homemade peanut butter sauce and chocolate sauce

•Homemade toasted peanut butter marshmallow

•Our famous candied bacon

•Whipped cream

•Banana Chip skewer

Their usual fare is truffles, turtles, salted caramels and molded chocolates but there's nothing usual about the presentation. Cherri owned a fine arts gallery for over 30 years, and has turned her passion for chocolate into a business. Special orders are their specialty and this one is exceptional. Uh-huh.

So "go, cat, go" to Cherri's Chocol'art on the Kalamazoo Mall and feed your sweet tooth. Warning: if you are on a diet, don't even ask. The Fat Elvis shake probably has as many calories as Elvis had hit records (and 50,000,000 Elvis fans can't be wrong).