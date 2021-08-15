FireKeepers Grand Opening On Monday

A major expansion and a new building will open their doors, Monday, August 16th, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. Firekeepers is excited to celebrate the grand opening of their 203-room hotel expansion. According to a press release on Saturday, the grand opening will include a tightrope performance from world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallendas.

“As exciting as this event will be, we don’t want anyone missing out,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Nik Wallenda to FireKeepers, and can think of no better way to signify our moving forward than with his aerial adventure across our towers.”

Get our free mobile app

Wallenda, a member of the legendary performing family, the Great Wallendas, will walk a high wire from FireKeepers original existing tower to the new tower, a span of more than 400 feet - nearly 200 feet above ground.

Spectators are encouraged to attend the free event. The event's Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting will be held at 5 PM on Monday. Nik Wallenda's walk will be held at approximately 5:45 PM. For those that can't make it to the event in person, FireKeepers will stream the event on their Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The new eight-story hotel will include a vibrant new lobby bar, front desk and the second Gapi Coffee and Sweets location. FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, will enjoy a new location with seating for approximately 125. There will be new luxurious High Limit Gaming sections for slots and table games, plus a new bar and VIP lounge for select Red Hot Rewards Club members.

For more information, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com.