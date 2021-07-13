The magic of going to a live sporting event will return to Detroit Lions games this fall, with the team announcing that Ford Field will return to full capacity beginning with the 2021 season and no Covid masks will be required. The honor system will also be in place regarding vaccinations.

This means no more cardboard cutouts, though the thought of my cardboard cutout sitting next to Hall of Famer Barry Sanders' cutout is still a great idea, but we have to move forward.

"It’s a beautiful thing, it should be. Football is what it’s suppose to be -- people come together and the best team wins,” - Long time Lions fan, Darryl Sanders Sr. via Click on Detroit.

That's a very positive outlook, considering he's talking Lions here. But Sanders goes on to make a very important point, based on common sense, which is sometimes lacking in people. He says if you haven't been vaccinated, just be courteous and wear mask, which seems like a reasonable request. Taking that thought a step further, the story says the Lions reserve to right to shut the stadium down again, if Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

The guess here is, unless the unthinkable happens, Ford Field will be packed later this year. New Lions coach Dan Campbell seems to have lit a fire under many fans, who, quite honestly having been looking for anything to get them excited about the local NFL team.

