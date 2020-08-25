Ford Recalls Some Explorers and Lincoln Aviators For Safety Issue

Right now the safety recall doesn't affect too many vehicles, which is good news they caught the problem rather quickly, but Ford is recalling 528 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators because of a problem with their seatbacks and side airbag, Fox 17 reports.

According to Fox 17,

Affected 2020 models are equipped with front seatbacks that may have fasteners with incorrect torque on the side airbag and/or seatback module attachments.

This means the seatback module and side airbags aren't fully installed and because of the at the way the airbag comes out could cause injury because it's not secured enough to use the trajectory that was deemed safe for the passenger during testing.

So far there haven't been any reported issues or injuries because of this problem. Fox 17 says the affected vehicles include:

2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 19, 2019, to June 4, 2020.

2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built there from April 11, 2019, to June 8, 2020.

There are 491 affected vehicles in the United States and 34 that are in Canada and/or Mexico. If you have one of the vehicles, take it in to your dealer and they'll check the torque on the fasteners to make sure everything is correct, and adjust if needed.