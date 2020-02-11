Fort Custer No Longer Considered For Coronavirus Quarantine Site

Late last week the US Health and Human Services Department asked the Pentagon to designate the Fort Custer military base just west of Battle Creek as a backup quarantine site for coronavirus cases. The government is now deciding it won’t be needed. Federal medical administrators asked for a dozen military sites bases around the to be set up for backup in case primary sites became overwhelmed. But the Centers For Disease Control is determining that the state has a solid enough contingency plan to handle coronavirus cases that Fort Custer won’t be needed. Michigan’s top medical experts have been watching the outbreak closely, along with passengers and flight crew members arriving at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on direct flights from China, the focal point of the outbreak.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan so far, though several people were closely examined due to similar symptoms. All five of those cases have been cleared.