Four Hurt in Springfield Head-On Crash

Three people were hurt in an early morning crash Friday on Dickman Road in the City of Springfield. Traffic came to a complete halt for more than an hour.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene on Dickman Road, just west of Helmer Road at 3:43 a.m.

After investigating, deputies determined that a pickup truck and a Caravan, traveling opposite directions, hit head-on. Police say that as the vehicles were coming to a rest after the crash, one of them struck a passing motorist on a moped.

A 31-year-old woman was driving the Caravan and had to be extricated from the van She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 50-year-old man driving the truck also had to be extricated and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries along with his passenger.

The 36-year-old man on the moped was also taken to the hospital but he’ll be ok too.

A witness told WBCK that he had just passed J.B. Whiskey as he headed east on Dickman Road when he saw the crash near the entrance to the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base and Airway Auto Parts. He said he could hear that at least one of the victims was in severe pain. Eastbound traffic backtracked and was able to head toward Battle Creek on Avenue A.

Dickman Road was shut down in both directions for over an hour while the injured were tended to and the incident was investigated.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor. Deputies were assisted by the Springfield Fire Department, The Department of Veteran Affairs Fire Department, and LifeCare Ambulance Service.

