Do Yourself A Favor And Please Don’t Eat Deer From Here In Michigan

Summer's almost over.

Fall is almost here.

And that means it's almost time to head to the blinds.

Here's a few deer hunting dates to get you ready for the season.

Liberty Hunt: September 11-12, 2021 Youth and Hunters With Disabilities Hunt

Early Antlerless Firearm: Sept. 18-19, 2021

Independence Hunt: Oct. 14-17, 2021 Hunters With Disabilities Hunt

Archery: Oct. 1 - Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 - Jan. 1 Extended Archery - Urban Deer Management Zone of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties: Open through January 31.

Regular Firearm: Nov. 15-30

Source: DNR

As you dust off your bows and rifles, please make sure you make it a safe hunting season. And maybe make sure you avoid this area.

There's a Do Not Eat Advisory in effect. We'll Tell You Where.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reducing the coverage area of its ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for white-tailed deer taken from the Clark’s Marsh area in Oscoda Township in Iosco County. The advisory now applies to deer taken from within a three-mile radius of the marsh instead of the previous five-mile radius. (WILX)

This is all stemming from an advisory that dates way back to 2018. It's not Covid-19 or deer disease related at all. As a matter of fact, this advisory is an environmental issue.

20 deer taken near Clark’s Marsh showed extremely high levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), a type of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS), which is associated with harmful health effects in people, including reduced fertility, thyroid disease and liver damage.(WILX)

What are PFAS and why are they a really big problem in Michigan? How's it affecting our drinking water and how has it become a threat to our environment and now our wildlife?

Our friends at the Michigan Environmental Council would love to tell you more.

