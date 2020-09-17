Free Admission in October to these Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Gems

The weather is starting to get a little cooler, and soon there will be fewer and fewer days that you can send the kids out to play. Before cabin fever sets in and your kids are climbing the walls, some of our favorite Kalamazoo or Battle Creek gems are stepping up to nip that restlessness in the bud. They're offering free admission the whole month of October to these six spots, as long as you hold a membership to one of them. Obviously social distancing rules may differ from location to location, so check their websites or call ahead before heading out.