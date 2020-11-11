Free Flu Shots in Battle Creek

Free flu vaccines will be given at Grace Health, in Battle Creek. These vaccines are for the annual flu strain, that occurs each year, not the China Virus.

The event begins Saturday, November 14th, but is scheduled for three other days, which include evening hours.

Saturday, November 14, 9:00 AM - 12 Noon

Wednesday, November 18, 5:15 PM - 7:15 PM.

Saturday, November 21, 9:00 AM - 12 Noon

Monday, November 23, 5:15 PM - 7:15 PM.

No appointments are needed, anyone 6-months of age or older is eligible and you don’t have to be a Grace Health patient to receive the vaccine.

Grace Health is located at 181 West Emmett Street, to reach by phone, dial 269-965-8866.