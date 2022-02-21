A woman from Kalamazoo, Heather Arcay, had a vision to create food that was sweet and tasty for those who are excluded from enjoying the snacks that are mass produced for the majority of the population. That vision came to fruition during the pandemic while she attended culinary school and began test running treats for friends and family who have certain food allergies and the results being overly positive. She realized that most ingredients were out of touch with what she needed from a product, which is why she made a flour blend and recipe from scratch, which turned into Gaia Cookies.

So many people have food allergies and this was a turning point for her to learn why the numbers are growing. Gaia Cookies are made with Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, Egg-free, Dairy-free, Oat-free, Xanthan-free, Dye-free, Vegan & Non-GMO Ingredients.

I have a compelling interest in health and why our bodies work the way they do and how what we eat affects us. I saw an opportunity right in front of me and while studying as a student in the culinary industry, this made perfect sense. A passion turned into a business adventure to feed, advocate, and compel others to ask ourselves if what we're eating and how it's grown or processed is affecting our health? We are all connected to Earth.

The business is going well for being so new, but Heather mentioned how she is wanting to take it to the next level soon:

I'm going to keep moving forward with my vision to operate as a wholesale manufacturer to restaurants, cafes, and health food stores across the United States. I will need a commercial kitchen to make this happen and funding is my next project.

How To Order

Reach out to Heather through her website.