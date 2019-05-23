The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the U.S. is in Michigan

Michigan loves it’s bowling legacy…and the oldest, still-operating commercial bowling alley in the U.S. is right here in Michigan. Detroit, to be exact.

It’s the Garden Bowl at 4120 Woodward Avenue.

Going on 106 years, the Garden Bowling Alley (as it was then named) was opened in 1913 by John Bauer & Irv Giese. It had ten lanes and a billiard room that hosted major pool tournaments.

Garden Bowl changed ownership in 1946 when it was bought by Al Zainea, and it’s remained in the Zainea family ever since. The Garden Bowl has been awarded a place on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

What does it have?

Sixteen lanes

Brunswick machines

Neon lights

Music by deejays

If you’re an avid bowler, it’s an alley you should visit. If you’re just interested in Michigan history and what our state has to offer, I hope this was interesting for you.

Read a cool little story about the Garden Bowl by CLICKING HERE.

And for even MORE history on the Garden Bowl, CLICK HERE.

