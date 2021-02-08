Go Behind the Scenes at the Gilmore Car Museum

This free guided tour will take you to places generally closed to the public and give you a peek at parts of the vast historic car collection that no one sees.



The name Gilmore has a rich Kalamazoo history and the past is kept alive at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners. It is North America's largest auto museum, with a collection of over 400 vehicles. Like any museum, not everything can be on display at once; there are many artifacts, exotic items, and exhibits that are tucked away behind the scenes. Tuesdays this Winter, you can get exclusive access to view portions of Gilmore's car and motorcycle collections that are typically unavailable to the public during the winter months.

Bring your coat and gloves, because you'll be walking to and from buildings on campus, but there's no need to bring any extra spending money. The behind the scenes guided tours take place every Tuesday at 2 pm and are free with your paid admission to the Gilmore. Included in the tour will be stops to see the Pierce-Arrow Museum, Motorcycle Museum, and exciting in-progress expansion of the Classic Car Club of America Museum.

The "dashing through the snow" winter excursions have also been extended through February, weather permitting (and it looks like it will). Bundle up and take a scenic drive through a part of the 90 landscaped acres riding in bench seats in the bed of a classic Ford Model AA pickup truck. "Sleigh" rides happen on Thursdays at 11 am and 2 pm and are also free with regular paid admission to Gilmore Car Museum.